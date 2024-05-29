One dead after 'assault with weapon' in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — Officials said one person is dead after an "assault with a weapon" in Herriman Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of 14800 South Beckenbauer Avenue.

The only information immediately released by officials was that one person died as a result and the incident is active.

Further details about what led up to the fatal situation, if anybody was taken into custody and the identity of the deceased individual were not made available.

