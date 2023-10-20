One dead after being struck in traffic, second crash on Cottonwood Heights road this week

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A crash near Bella Vista Elementary has left one person dead in what is now the second person struck by a vehicle on the Cottonwood Heights road this week.

Earlier this week a young pedestrian was in the hospital after being hit by a car while crossing the street nearby Monday evening.

Police say the crash occurred around the intersection of Fort Union Boulevard, the 12-year-old boy was struck by a car while crossing Fort Union Boulevard near 2115 East. Both were near the elementary school.

FOX 13 News has sent a news crew to the scene for any further updates.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.