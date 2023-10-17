Child hit, injured by car in crosswalk near Cottonwood Heights school

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A young pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a car while crossing the street near an elementary school Monday evening.

Cottonwood Heights Police say a 12-year-old was fun over while crossing Fort Union Blvd. around 5 p.m. The child was using the crosswalk at 2115 East, officials said, but the driver did not yield and ended up hitting the 12-year-old.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The accident happened next to Bella Vista Elementary School, but it's not known at this time whether the child was a student there.

Police said they do not suspect that the driver was impaired, but an investigation into the incident is underway.

Ashley Blair

