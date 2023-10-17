Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Child hit, injured by car in crosswalk near Cottonwood Heights school

Image (4).jpg
Ashley Blair
Image (4).jpg
Posted at 7:01 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 21:01:16-04

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A young pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a car while crossing the street near an elementary school Monday evening.

Cottonwood Heights Police say a 12-year-old was fun over while crossing Fort Union Blvd. around 5 p.m. The child was using the crosswalk at 2115 East, officials said, but the driver did not yield and ended up hitting the 12-year-old.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The accident happened next to Bella Vista Elementary School, but it's not known at this time whether the child was a student there.

Police said they do not suspect that the driver was impaired, but an investigation into the incident is underway.

asdf.jpg

FOX 13 News is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere