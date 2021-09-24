One dead after crash in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A driver died Thursday after a crash on a highway in Box Elder County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the driver of a Honda Accord was westbound on State Route 30 (a road from Cache Valley to the area of Garland and Tremonton) near Beaver Dam shortly after 12 p.m. when the accident occurred.

The driver was passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone and at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses. The driver reportedly lost control and went into oncoming traffic, and the Accord was T-boned by an eastbound Ford Crown Victoria.

The driver of the Accord had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garland Fire Department

"We send our condolences to all involved and their loved ones," wrote Garland Fire Department, one of the responding agencies, in a tweet.

The victim's identity has not been publicly released.