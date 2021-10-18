One dead after crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY, Utah — One person died Sunday in a crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Unified Police announced the accident around 6 p.m., but it was not stated what time it occurred.

Details on how many vehicles were involved or what type(s) were not immediately available.

State Route 210 has been closed by Utah Department of Transportation crews at about mile 8, near Tanners Flat. There is no estimated time of reopening, but UPD added that drivers should expect major traffic delays for several hours. Many people are likely traveling down the canyon from Snowbird, which was holding its final day of Oktoberfest Sunday.

