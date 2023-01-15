One dead after crash near I-15 on-ramp in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — One person was killed in a crash between two vehicles that caused one of them to roll Saturday evening in Ogden.

Ogden Police said an SUV (of unspecified model) was heading west on 31st Street around 5:45 p.m. when the driver of an eastbound Honda Pilot turned toward the northbound I-15 on-ramp, in front of the other SUV.

The two SUVs collided, causing the westbound vehicle to roll.

Five people were in the westbound SUV. Police said at least one was ejected, and one was pronounced dead at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and the other three suffered minor injuries.

One passenger in the Pilot was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said Saturday night that the crash is under investigation. The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.

The scene caused the northbound I-15 on-ramp to be closed for several hours.