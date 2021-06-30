Watch
One dead after crash on I-15 in Kaysville

Todd Tanner | FOX 13 News
Posted at 9:08 PM, Jun 29, 2021
KAYSVILLE, Utah — First responders are at the scene of a fatal crash on I-15 in Davis County.

The accident happened Tuesday night on southbound I-15 near the Burton Lane exit, approximately 1300 South.

Utah Highway Patrol told FOX 13 that one person died, but no further information was immediately available.

Photos from the scene showed at least one pickup truck and sedan that appeared to be involved in the crash. A medical helicopter was also called to the area.

I-15 southbound is closed in the area, and traffic is being diverted off 200 North. UHP and the Utah Department of Transportation advised drivers to expect major delays and to take an alternate route if possible.

This article will be updated as more details emerge.

