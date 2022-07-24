SALT LAKE CITY — One person died after crossing into oncoming lanes on Interstate 80 and crashing head-on into another car Saturday night, causing a fire and closing the westbound portion of the freeway.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the now-deceased driver was traveling east on I-80 near 7200 West in Salt Lake City when their car crossed the median, rolled, crashed into a westbound car, then burst into flames.

The people in the westbound vehicle were taken to the hospital. Details on how many or the severity of their injuries were not immediately available.

Westbound I-80 is completely closed due to the crash, and drivers are told to use State Route 201 as an alternate route. UHP officials told FOX 13 News around 9:15 p.m. that the closure could last 3-4 hours.