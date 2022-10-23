Watch Now
One dead after head-on crash between car, pickup truck with trailer near border of Wasatch-Utah counties

A traffic camera shows emergency responders at the scene of a fatal crash near Soldier Summit, near the border between Utah County and Wasatch County.
Posted at 8:53 PM, Oct 22, 2022
SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah — One person was killed Saturday evening in a head-on crash near the border of Utah County and Wasatch County.

Around 6:40 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was heading east on U.S. Highway 6 near Soldier Summit when it went into the oncoming lane. There was a mix of rain and snow falling and the road was wet at the time, a Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson told FOX 13 News.

The Corolla crashed head-on into a westbound Ford F-350 pickup truck that was pulling a camping trailer.

The driver of the Corolla died from their injuries. Nobody else was in the car.

As of Saturday night, officials did not yet know whether anyone in the pickup was injured.

The road was partially closed with traffic from both directions alternating on just one lane of travel.

The victim's name has not been released. UHP said multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the crash.

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this breaking news story as more information becomes available.

