One dead after head-on crash between pickup trucks in southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a head-on collision between two pickup trucks on a highway in southern Utah Monday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., an eastbound pickup drifted into the oncoming lanes on State Route 59 and crashed into a westbound truck, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The accident occurred near milepost 9, about halfway between Hurricane and Hildale.

A woman who was in the passenger seat of the westbound truck died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The two drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

UHP said fatigue is being investigated as a possible cause of the crash.