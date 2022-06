SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — One man was killed in a head-on crash in southeastern Utah Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on State Route 162 near milepost, between Bluff and Montezuma Creek.

Utah Highway Patrol said another person was taken to the hospital, but their condition was unknown.

No further information about the crash itself was immediately available.

The highway is expected to be closed in both directions for several hours.