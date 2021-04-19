One dead after illegal street race in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A street race in Salt Lake City resulted in the death of an uninvolved driver.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the accident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Two vehicles were racing eastbound on 900 South when the uninvolved vehicle made a U-turn near 3000 West. It was hit by one of the racers.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where they died. No name, gender, age or any other identifying information has been released as of Sunday night.

The racing driver who was involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

A "special investigation team" was called out to the scene, and the investigation is still ongoing.

"Unfortunately, we discovered last night, as did many of them, that [street racing] can often have very disastrous consequences — not only for the person that was killed, but for the person that was doing the street racing," SLCPD Lt. Lisa Pascadlo said. "I would hope that that would enter into anybody's minds going forward: When they engage in this sort of activity, that there are true risks to innocent people."

No charges have been filed at this point, pending the completion of the investigation.