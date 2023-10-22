One dead after rollover crash in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — One person was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon in Park City.

Two cars collided at Rasmussen Road and Bitner Road around noon, according to the Park City Fire District. Officials said one of the vehicles rolled, and the victim was ejected.

Another person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The name of the deceased victim has not been released, but the Summit County Sheriff's Office said he was a man.

Bitner Road is closed at Kimball Junction due to the crash investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the families of those involved," the fire department said.