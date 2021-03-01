One dead after rollover on US-6 in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Utah — A minivan rolled Sunday morning in Carbon County, killing one person and injuring multiple others.

Shortly after 6 a.m., emergency rescue crews in Wellington were called to the scene of the rollover on U.S. Highway 6 at about 2200 East, near Miller's Truck Stop.

The Utah Highway Patrol reports a Toyota Sienna was speeding on the highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then went airborne off the road, hit an embankment and rolled.

According to the Wellington Fire Department, there were seven occupants in the vehicle. Some of them were trapped inside and others were ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

The person who died from their injuries has been identified as 20-year-old Kevin J. Berusuch from Hamberg, New Jersey.

The other six passengers were flown in critical condition via helicopter or fixed wing airplane to hospitals. The other passengers ranged in age from 20 to 30 years old and were all from Texas and New Jersey.

Further details about the passengers will be updated here as they are made available.