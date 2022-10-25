One dead after snowmobiling accident in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — One person died in a snowmobiling accident Monday in central Utah.

The victim and another person were riding snowmobiles at Blue Lake, according to the Beaver County Sheriff's Office.

One of them went over some ice on the lake that wasn't thick enough to support the sled, and the rider went through the ice and into the water.

By the time the other rider managed to reach the victim, they had already died. Two medical helicopters also responded to the scene to help, but the victim was pronounced dead.

It was not specified whether there was an apparent cause of the rider's death. Their identity was also not released.