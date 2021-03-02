One dead, another seriously injured in Layton accident

LAYTON, Utah — An accident in Layton Tuesday left one person dead and another seriously injured.

The Layton Police Department says the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. just south of Hill Air Force Base at 725 West and State Road 193.

Officials say a pickup truck was headed westbound on SR-193 when it turned in front of an SUV headed in the opposite direction.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene, while the pickup driver was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury.

An investigation is underway to determine if any charges will be filed in connection to the accident.