One dead, four injured after rollover crash near Corrine

CORRINE, Utah — One person is dead after a rollover crash that occurred on East Promontory Road Friday night.

According to a statement released by Chief Deputy Cade Palmer with the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area at 10:39 p.m, where a vehicle carrying 5 people had rolled over.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was transported to an area hospital by ambulance, with the remaining three transported by medical helicopter. All of them are between the ages of 15 and 19.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.