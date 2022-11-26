Watch Now
One dead in Draper vehicle crash overnight

Posted at 8:50 AM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 10:50:39-05

DRAPER, Utah — One man is dead after a vehicle crash in Draper late Saturday night.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched around 10 p.m. to a serious injury vehicle crash on northbound I-15, near 14100 South.

The crash, involving 2 vehicles, occurred when the driver of a Jeep Wrangler veered into a neighboring lane and collided with the rear of a Toyota Tundra. The jeep lost control and rolled several times. The driver was ejected from the car.

The two people in the Tundra sustained minor to no injuries.

Northbound I-15 was closed for several hours while troopers investigated. They say they are investigating impairment by the driver of the Jeep.

