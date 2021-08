PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — One person was killed Monday in an accident on Interstate 15 in Pleasant Grove.

The accident, which occurred around 3 p.m., involved a semi truck that crashed into a wall. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

All southbound lanes of the highway north of Pleasant Grove Boulevard were shut down before some lanes were reopened to traffic.

Officials have not said what caused the accident.