One person has died after an altercation broke out at an apartment complex in Taylorsville Friday night.

According to Unified Police, a 30-year-old man was shot just after 11:30 PM at the Atherton Park Apartments.

That individual was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation by Unified police detectives and forensics is currently underway.

This is a developing story.