One dead in truck crash on Trappers Loop near Snowbasin

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on Trappers Loop Road.

Officials said the accident involved a truck hauling a trailer that was driving southbound near Snowbasin Resort.

Trappers Loop (State Route 167) will be closed for several hours as Utah Highway Patrol investigates the crash scene, the Weber County Sheriff's Office announced shortly after 1 p.m.

Ogden Canyon was scheduled to be closed from early Sunday morning until 3:30 p.m. due to road work, but WCSO said it was reopened to alleviate the traffic due to the Trappers Loop closure.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

This article will be updated as more information is released.