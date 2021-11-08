Watch
One dead, others injured after Saturday night crash in American Fork

Posted at 10:27 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 00:29:33-05

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A woman died Saturday night after a head-on crash in American Fork.

Police say around 7:15 p.m., the driver of an eastbound vehicle on State Street lost control and went into oncoming traffic near 200 East.

It then collided with an oncoming vehicle. A 91-year-old woman who was a passenger died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Her name was not released.

Three other people from both vehicles involved were also injured, ranging from stable condition to extremely critical.

Police are investigating speed as a possible factor in the crash and looking into any other possible causes.

