One hiker dead, another missing in canyon on Utah-Arizona border

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A person was found dead in a canyon near the border of Utah and Arizona, and search and rescue crews are trying to find an additional hiker who is missing.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said a group of hikers found a body on Sunday in Paria Canyon. It was on the Arizona side of the canyon, but the sheriff's office worked together with Arizona first responders to recover the victim's body.

Then on Monday, law enforcement learned that there was another person hiking with the now-deceased victim. Search and rescue crews then went out to look for the missing person. The Utah Department of Public Safety's helicopter is assisting with the search as well.

The deceased victim has not been publicly identified, but officials said he was male. He and the missing person, whose name has also not been released, were from Ohio.

FOX 13 News will update this story online and on the air as more information becomes available.