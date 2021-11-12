One killed, several injured when pickup crashes into semi on I-15 near Scipio

SCIPIO, Utah — One person was killed and several others, including children, were seriously injured Friday morning when a pickup truck crashed into a semi-truck on I-15.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. The pickup, pulling a large horse trailer with sleeping quarters inside it, was traveling south on I-15 near milepost 194 when it encountered a semi that was moving slowly as it climbed a hill. The pickup ran into the back of the semi trailer with the right front corner and then went into the median.

DPS

DPS said the right front passenger of the pickup thrown into the rear seat of the truck where they were found dead. The driver of the pickup and a child in the backseat suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Three other children were in the sleeping portion of the trailer and also suffered serious injuries. One lane was closed for several hours, but all lanes are currently open again.