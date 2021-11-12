Two teens hospitalized following Weber County crash

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Two teenagers were seriously injured Friday after running a stop sign, setting off a chain reaction leading to a multi-vehicle accident in Weber County.

A Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson said the crash occurred at the intersection of 3500 West and 12th Street when the teen driver of a Volkswagen ran through the sign.

In the intersection, a truck crashed into the Volkswagen and then spun into the path of a semi truck headed westbound.

The male teen driver of the Volkswagen was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, while the passenger was transported in serious condition. The driver of the truck is also listed in serious condition.

The intersection remained closed as officials investigated the accident.