One person critically injured after car fleeing police hits oncoming vehicles on freeway

MURRAY, Utah — One person is in critical condition after a crash in Murray Monday night.

Police say the driver hit a Unified Police Department vehicle in Cottonwood Heights. They then fled in an effort to escape.

The driver went the wrong way on the transition ramp from southbound I-15 to eastbound I-215. They collided head-on with two vehicles.

One female victim of unspecified age is in critical condition. A medical helicopter landed on the freeway, but it is not known at this time whether the patient was transported by air.

Police K-9s were also seen near the crash site and appeared to be searching along the freeway.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

Live look via UDOT traffic cameras: