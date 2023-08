SANDY, Utah — Police are at the scene of a shooting in Sandy that left one person injured.

Sandy Police confirmed to FOX 13 News that the shooting occurred in the area of Monroe Street and 8835 South, near a local church.

One person was wounded in the shooting, but that victim's condition is not yet known.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News has a crew heading to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.