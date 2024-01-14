One person killed in chain-reaction crash on I-15 involving stopped vehicles

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a crash involving three vehicles on I-15 in northern Utah Friday night.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a Honda Civic was stationary in the median on northbound I-15 at milepost 352, right near the Box Elder-Weber county line. The car had been disabled in a previous crash, but details on that crash were not available.

The driver of a Mercedes SUV stopped to help.

Utah Highway Patrol

Around 10:35 p.m., a northbound Hyundai Elantra lost control and crashed into the Mercedes, then hit the Honda as well. The driver of the Honda was outside of their vehicle at the time, and the Honda was pushed into them. The impact threw the victim over the barrier. They were taken to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.