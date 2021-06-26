Watch
One person missing, possibly drowned in small Utah County lake

Posted at 8:05 PM, Jun 25, 2021
SPRING LAKE, Utah — A search and rescue effort is underway at a small lake in Utah County.

Friday evening, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said one person is missing and called the incident a "possible drowning."

Search and rescue crews are at Spring Lake, located just south of Payson.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

