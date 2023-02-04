One suspect in custody for deadly Salt Lake City stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — One suspect has been arrested in connection to a stabbing at the Palmer Court housing complex in Salt Lake City that left one man dead Thursday.

Salt Lake City Police announced Saturday morning the arrest of Ivy Chase Grant, 26, in connection to the murder of 34 year-old Charles Alires.

According to the probable cause statement filed by police, Grant, along with the second suspect Taddy Avalon Jackman, 43, got involved in an altercation with Alires at the Palmer Court housing complex located near Main Street.

During the altercation, Jackman stabbed Alires three times. As FOX 13 News previously reported, police responded to the scene around 3:43 p.m. Thursday afternoon and attempted to aid Alires, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Both suspects were identified by a witness to the incident and later via surveillance video of the scene. Detectives with the SLCPD Homicide Squad and the departments Violent Criminal Apprehension Team were able to locate Grant at a residence near 300 East Kensington Avenue.

After being brought in for questioning and being read his Miranda rights, Grant denied his involvement in the fight, and denied having ever been at the Palmer Court housing complex.

When presented with screenshots of the surveillance video, Grant continued denying any connection to the incident or to Jackman. However, the witness who identified Grant told police that he and Jackman were good friends, later corroborated when detectives located a prior criminal case involving both Jackman and Grant that demonstrated their relationship.

Grant was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count of Obstruction of Justice and is currently being held without bail.

Police are still looking for the second suspect, Taddy Avalon Jackman, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Salt Lake City Police Department Taddy Avalon Jackman, wanted for the murder of Charles Alires

Police believe the stabbing was not a random act and advise the public to not approach him. If you see Jackman, know where he might be, or have any additional information about the case, you are asked to contact Salt Lake City Police.