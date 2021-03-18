One year later, Magna sausage maker reflects on devastating earthquake

MAGNA, Utah — The March 18, 2020 earthquake near Magna caused some of its most significant damage along Magna’s Main Street.

Colosimo’s, a local sausage market and factory, operates out of an older brick building, and the magnitude 5.7 earthquake left a gaping hole in the brickwork.

“It felt like somebody had picked up the town and just dropped it,” said Danny Colosimo.

WATCH: The March 18, 2020 earthquake happened while FOX 13 was live

The family-owned business had to close for about a month. They didn’t have earthquake insurance, so they had to pay for the damage out-of-pocket.

Colosimo said the company’s loyal customers helped keep their business alive.

“We had calls from all over the country. People asking ‘are you guys ok? Are you gonna be able to make it? Do you need some money?’,” Colosimo said. “We’re lucky. But I don’t want to live through that again.”

Many businesses weren’t sure if they’d recover. Utah received a major disaster declaration last summer which opened the door for federal aid. Salt Lake County also offered loan assistance.

RELATED: One year later, here's what scientists have learned since earthquake near Magna

“It almost sounds awful to say it this way but in some ways it was a relief I was actually expecting worse from the quake because these are very old buildings,” said Greg Schulz, municipal administrator of Magna Metro Township

There are federal tax credits folks can take advantage of now that Magna’s historic commercial district is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

