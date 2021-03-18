WATCH: The March 18, 2020 earthquake happened while FOX 13 was live

SALT LAKE CITY — On March 18, 2020, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake and an aftershock both happened during a live Good Day Utah newscast. Here's what our viewers saw.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 08:50:36-04
SALT LAKE CITY — On March 18, 2020, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake and an aftershock both happened during a live Good Day Utah newscast. Here's what our viewers saw.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.