WATCH: The March 18, 2020 earthquake happened while FOX 13 was live

The March 18, 2020 earthquake near Magna happened during a live Good Day Utah broadcast. Here's what our viewers saw.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Mar 18, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — On March 18, 2020, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake and an aftershock both happened during a live Good Day Utah newscast. Here's what our viewers saw.

