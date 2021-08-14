Only minor injuries reported in Sandy drive-by shooting

SANDY, Utah — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Friday night in Sandy.

The shooting occurred just after 7:45 p.m. near 300 E. Pioneer Avenue.

The shooter was in a westbound vehicle and fired at a vehicle traveling east, according to Sandy Police.

One victim was hit in the leg, but the injuries are considered minor.

Police have not identified any suspects yet, and they are working to find out if it was random or targeted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 801-799-3000.