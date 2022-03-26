Only minor injuries reported in small plane crash at Spanish Fork airport

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A small airplane crashed while attempting to land at the Spanish Fork Municipal Airport Saturday, but the occupants were not seriously injured.

According to Spanish Fork Police, the single-engine plane was landing on the runway when it got caught in crosswinds. It went off the runway and into a ditch, where it flipped over.

The two occupants, both men in their early 20s, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The plane had originally taken off from the same airport where it was attempting to land.

Police alerted the Federal Aviation Administration of the crash, but it is not yet known if they will conduct an investigation.