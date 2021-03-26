Oops! Copyright claim forces Utah's Arch Madness name change

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Geological Survey's (USG) attempt to localize March Madness and the NCAA basketball tournament hit a snag this week.

Because Utah is known for its arches, the department started the Arch Madness contest to decide once and for all the greatest arch in the state. Just like the real tournament, popular arches were set up in a bracket-style competition, with voting deciding which natural landmark would move to the next round.

However, officials were recently alerted that the cute Arch Madness contest name was a registered trademark of the Missouri Valley Conference's own basketball tournament. To avoid any issue, the USG made the decision to change the name of the contest to the Arch Challenge, which has apparently not been trademarked.

Oops!! We recently learned that “Arch Madness” is a registered trademark of the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) for its... Posted by Utah Geological Survey on Friday, March 26, 2021

Of course, it should be noted that Utah's arches are roughly 65 million years old, while the St. Louis Gateway Arch featured in the MVC's tournament is a not-so-roughly 55 years old. Whatever happened to respecting your elders?