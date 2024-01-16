Open house, dedication dates announced for new Taylorsville LDS temple

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Ahead of the opening of its new temple in Taylorsville, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced its open house and dedication dates.

Starting on Saturday, April 13, the temple will begin its open house that will continue through May 18.

The temple will hold its dedication in two session on Sunday, June 2, with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles conducting the ceremony. According to the Church, the sessions will be broadcast to all units in the Taylorsville Utah Temple district.

The new temple will be one of 28 such houses of worship in Utah.

While announcing the dates for the Taylorsville temple, the Church also announced dates for new temples in Cobán, Guatemala and Salta, Argentina.