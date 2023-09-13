Open Streets 'urban playground' to return to Salt Lake City this fall

SALT LAKE CITY — You can't keep a good idea down in Salt Lake City, especially one as popular as turning down streets into an "urban playground."

A fall edition of Open Streets was officially announced and will hit downtown starting this weekend and run through Oct. 28.

Each Friday and Saturday, Main Street will be closed to automobile traffic from 400 South to South Temple between noon and 1 a.m. to allow for restaurants and other outlets space for open air social engagements in a pedestrian mall.

The return of Open Streets was expected after it proved to be immensely popular when the pandemic forced people to spend their time outdoors. Ironically, the expiration of COVID-era emergency orders meant the program couldn't return this summer, but led to city officials working on a way to bring it back before the end of the year.

In addition to restaurants and bars, a mini-golf course will be included in Open Streets, along with a silent disco inside shipping containers, and pop-up yoga park.

Earlier this year, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said a half-million dollars had been set aside to activate Open Streets along with the Downtown Alliance.

“Salt Lake City leaders have envisioned a pedestrian playground on Main Street for decades, and I’m proud that along with our partners on City Council, we are making it happen for the fourth year in a row, this time during the cooler fall months," said Mendenhall."

“We believe Main Street and downtown are at their best when people are prioritized. We are excited about the surprises and delights we have created for downtown residents, workers and visitors,” said Dee Brewer, executive director of the Downtown Alliance. “And we are grateful for the City’s commitment to this demonstration and their study of permanent improvements to Main Street to enable a promenade and programming on this corridor.”