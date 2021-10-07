Opposing protesters show up ahead of Utah education board meeting on gender identity

SALT LAKE CITY — Two groups showed up ahead of Thursday’s Utah state board of education meeting to voice their opinions on how gender identity should be handled inside the classrooms.

A board subcommittee was working on a guidance document called “understanding gender identity to better support students”.

The policy outlines laws, policies and best practices for educators when it comes to students preferred names and pronouns in the classroom.

Policy supporters say it’ll help create equality and inclusion in schools by allowing students to be called by their name and pronoun of choice.

However, there is some disagreement with the policy because it requires educators ask for a parents permission before calling them by preferred pronouns — potentially outing students to their families.

Although the state board of education is meeting Thursday, the subcommittee won't meet until Friday to review the gender identity policy.

We anticipate a decision will be made and we will update on air and online.