Orem appears to vote against creating school district apart from Alpine

OREM, Utah — Orem residents appeared to vote Tuesday against creating a new school district and split from the Alpine School District where it is currently attached.

ELECTION RESULTS HERE - Track real-time Utah election results here

Early results showed Proposition 2 failing at the polls by a wide margin following an intense campaign on both sides of whether to break away or stay as is. While Orem's local Parent Teacher Association came out against the split, the move was supported by the Utah Taxpayers Association.

Those who supported Proposition 2 believed a new school district would do a better job for the tax base in Orem, as well as help with student scores in junior high and high schools.

In other election-related news, preliminary results show a $595 million school bond for the Alpine School District trailing in votes 53-47%.

Growth and security were the two big reasons the bond appeared on the ballot.

The ballot language stated that the 20-year bond would put $210 a year on a home valued at $500,000 (and $382 a year on a business valued at the same amount). However, because the bond is staggered with existing bonds that are due to retire, the rate would remain the same and it would basically have a $0 increase.