Orem mansion fire 'intentionally started,' officials say

OREM, Utah — A fire that destroyed a large Orem home last month was intentionally set and officials are continuing to investigate the blaze at the multi-million dollar mansion.

During a briefing Thursday, Orem Assistant Fire Chief Shaun Hirst announced where officials are heading with the investigation.

"From the fire behavior encountered during the firefight, and evidence found on scene, we believe the fire was intentionally started and that it's rapid progression structure was aided," he said.

Hirst added that the spread of the fire was not typical of those seen in similar fires.

No one was inside the still under-construction two-story home in the Old Orchard Estates subdivision when it caught fire on Dec. 26. Police said there is no suspect as of yet, but have been in contact with the homeowners, although they did not release what was discussed in those conversations.

Hirst gave no other details about what led officials to believe the fire was purposely set, but said the investigation remains open.

"The investigation is quite extensive," said Hirst. "We're talking about concluding the on-scene investigation, that's just a small part of what's been going on the last 10 days.

"There's still a lot of warrants out, a lot of interviews have taken place, a lot of data collection that is still going on."

Officials are asking for the public's help in determining who may have started the fire. Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call 1-801-229-7579.

The 7-bedroom home, which sits on over an acre of land, has been turned back over to the owners. The home was listed for sale in November for $3.89 million.

With an indoor pool, private tennis court and theater, realtors had described the home as a "the epitome of luxury living."