OREM, Utah — Orem police are looking for a missing 64-year-old man last seen Tuesday morning.

Utah County Search and Rescue Teams are also searching for Mark Crowder after his vehicle was found in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The search is concentrated in the mountain near where Crowder's vehicle was located.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Crowder since Tuesday morning to call the Orem Police Department at 801-229-7070.