Orphaned bear cub released back into Utah backcountry

SALT LAKE CITY — A bear cub orphaned in Utah over the summer was released back into the wild last week.

Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources shared video of the excited cub as it raced out of its enclosure and into the backcountry.

Orphaned bear released

After being found underweight and dehydrated, the cub was taken to the predator research facility in Cache County and reached a healthy weight in just months, officials said.

"Now, she's in good shape to find a den and hibernate for the winter," a post to Facebook said.

The post also thanked Utah State University and the USDA National Research Center for help in rehabilitating the cub.