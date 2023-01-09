Outdoor Retailer to be hosted in Salt Lake City through 2027

SALT LAKE CITY — The massive Outdoor Retailer show will be returning to Utah with shows in January, June and November for the next five years.

The first show of 2023 will be hosted from January 10-12 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

FOX 13 News first reported on the show's return to Utah in March. Outdoor Retailer left Utah for Denver in 2018 but its contract with the city ended in 2022.

Some major companies at Outdoor Retailer threatened to boycott the trade show if it returned to Salt Lake City, citing Utah's stances on public lands and other environmental policies.

In response to the boycott, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in February that the state "did not miss them at all" but that they were welcome to come back.

Salt Lake City officials announced with the official return comes a contract extension of five years, meaning the trade show will be in Salt Lake City through 2027.

The contract guarantees Outdoor Retailer shows every January, June and November.

Utah leaders expect the trade show to have a significant economic impact on The Beehive State, generating money and jobs as well as boosting the travel and tourism industry.

To celebrate the homecoming, the community is invited to attend a block party on Monday, January 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. on 100 South between Main Street and West Temple. Attendees can look forward to a pep rally, music, a drone show and more.