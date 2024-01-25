Outta there, Olivia! There's a new top baby name in Utah (County)

SALT LAKE CITY — Olivia and William had their moment in the sun, but now their reign as the top baby names in Utah has come to an end. Well, at least in Utah County.

In an annual tradition as anticipated as the arrivals of Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny, the folks at Utah Valley Pediatrics have released their Top 20 baby names for boys and girls.

Many familiar names were popular in Utah County last year, but it was one from the middle of the pack that took the top spot in 2023, along with six new names that didn't appear in the previous year's list.

On the girls side, Ivy is the new champ, holding the #1 spot over Lily and Oakley. Meanwhile, the boys are being represented by Oliver, who took the title over Theodore and James.

MOST POPULAR GIRLS NAMES :



Ivy Lily Oakley Olivia Charlotte Adaline Lucy Emma Nora Ellie Zoe Evelyn Sophie Eleanor Elsie Grace Hazel Sofia Mia Amelia

MOST POPULAR BOYS NAMES :

