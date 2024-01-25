Watch Now
Outta there, Olivia! There's a new top baby name in Utah (County)

Posted at 11:46 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 13:46:19-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Olivia and William had their moment in the sun, but now their reign as the top baby names in Utah has come to an end. Well, at least in Utah County.

In an annual tradition as anticipated as the arrivals of Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny, the folks at Utah Valley Pediatrics have released their Top 20 baby names for boys and girls.

Many familiar names were popular in Utah County last year, but it was one from the middle of the pack that took the top spot in 2023, along with six new names that didn't appear in the previous year's list.

On the girls side, Ivy is the new champ, holding the #1 spot over Lily and Oakley. Meanwhile, the boys are being represented by Oliver, who took the title over Theodore and James.

MOST POPULAR GIRLS NAMES:

  1. Ivy
  2. Lily
  3. Oakley
  4. Olivia
  5. Charlotte
  6. Adaline
  7. Lucy
  8. Emma
  9. Nora
  10. Ellie
  11. Zoe
  12. Evelyn
  13. Sophie
  14. Eleanor
  15. Elsie
  16. Grace
  17. Hazel
  18. Sofia
  19. Mia
  20. Amelia

MOST POPULAR BOYS NAMES:

  1. Oliver
  2. Theodore
  3. James
  4. Hudson
  5. Charlie
  6. William
  7. Henry
  8. Jack
  9. Jackson
  10. Liam
  11. Luka
  12. Noah
  13. Leo
  14. Owen
  15. Samuel
  16. Brooks
  17. Miles
  18. Wesley
  19. Lincoln
  20. Thomas
