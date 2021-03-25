Over 1,000 students attend Prom at Riverton High School

RIVERTON, Utah — More than a thousand students showed up to a high school prom this past weekend, a dance approved by the Jordan School District.

The Riverton High School gym was filled with 1,200 dancers — one of the largest dances students said they’ve seen at their high school.

“You’d walk in and there was just this biggest crowd,” said Dylan Elliot, the Junior Class Vice President. “When you stepped into that the environment and just the sheer amount of people was something really cool to see.”

Elliot helped plan the the dance with his colleagues.

“We were able to do this safely,” said Elliot.

Every single student had to be tested for COVID19 before showing up.

Carolyn Gough, principal at Riverton High School, said they brought in about 25 volunteers from their district to help give the rapid COVID19 tests for those wanting to attend prom.

“We had a systematic process of stamping a pass and making sure they bought that pass,” said Gough. “It was numbered according to their name and according to their results.”

Only three students tested positive and Gough said they were not from Riverton.

“We still had to make contact with them,” said Gough. “We still had to work with their families to help them understand what happens next, but we refunded any tickets purchased.”

Once at the dance, students were required to wear masks. A small price to pay for students to have a night of fun.

“I just got the feelings nostalgia, like life is getting back together,” said Quentin Johnson the Senior Class secretary.

A spokesperson with the Jordan School District said when it comes to vaccinations, they’ve been told the Salt Lake County Health Department will handle administration, not schools.