Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Overturned truck spills fluid, closes South Salt Lake road

South Salt Lake Truck Spill.jpg
Utah Highway Patrol
Red fluid spills over 3300 South after truck overturns under I-15 overpass in South Salt Lake
South Salt Lake Truck Spill.jpg
Posted at 2:13 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 16:18:51-04

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — An overturned semi truck spilled a fluid all over a South Salt Lake road Wednesday, causing afternoon traffic closures.

Live video below shows road closures due to fluid spill

The truck could be seen on its side under the Interstate 15 overpass at 3300 South, with a red fluid flowing across the eastbound lanes.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the fluid was non-hazardous and there were no injuries.

All eastbound lanes on 3300 South are currently closed to traffic, while westbound lanes remain open. I-15 northbound to westbound ramps, and the southbound to eastbound ramps are also closed.

South Salt Lake fluid spill
Non-hazardous fluid spills from overturned semi truck underneath I-15 overpass at 3300 South in South Salt Lake

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere