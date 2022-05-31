Overturned truck spills fluid, closes South Salt Lake road

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — An overturned semi truck spilled a fluid all over a South Salt Lake road Wednesday, causing afternoon traffic closures.

Live video below shows road closures due to fluid spill

The truck could be seen on its side under the Interstate 15 overpass at 3300 South, with a red fluid flowing across the eastbound lanes.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the fluid was non-hazardous and there were no injuries.

All eastbound lanes on 3300 South are currently closed to traffic, while westbound lanes remain open. I-15 northbound to westbound ramps, and the southbound to eastbound ramps are also closed.