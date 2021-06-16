Own it, Salt Lake City drivers, you could be better

SALT LAKE CITY — A new survey will come as absolutely no shock to many Salt Lake City residents who will agree that the city has terrible drivers.

WATCH: New Utah drivers licenses coming down the road

Out of the top 70 cities in the U.S., Salt Lake City ranked No. 8 when it came to having the worst drivers.

(Hey, we just report the data)

QuoteWizard's study measured cities in four categories: Accidents, DUIs, Speeding Tickets and Citations. Data was gathered from insurance quotes in 2020.

Salt Lake City ranked high (or low) in most of the categories:

ACCIDENTS: 5th overall

DUIs: 10th

CITATIONS: 19th

SPEEDING TICKETS: 25th

Utah's capital city trailed Omaha, Riverside (Calif.) and Bakersfield who stacked the top 3 worst driving cities.

TOP 10 CITIES WITH BEST DRIVERS :