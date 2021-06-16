Own it, Salt Lake City drivers, you could be better

SALT LAKE CITY — A new survey will come as absolutely no shock to many Salt Lake City residents who will agree that the city has terrible drivers.
Out of the top 70 cities in the U.S., Salt Lake City ranked No. 8 when it came to having the worst drivers.
(Hey, we just report the data)
QuoteWizard's study measured cities in four categories: Accidents, DUIs, Speeding Tickets and Citations. Data was gathered from insurance quotes in 2020.
Salt Lake City ranked high (or low) in most of the categories:
- ACCIDENTS: 5th overall
- DUIs: 10th
- CITATIONS: 19th
- SPEEDING TICKETS: 25th
Utah's capital city trailed Omaha, Riverside (Calif.) and Bakersfield who stacked the top 3 worst driving cities.
TOP 10 CITIES WITH BEST DRIVERS:
- Birmingham
- St. Louis
- Little Rock
- New Orleans
- Memphis
- Louisville
- Detroit
- Atlanta
- Baton Rouge
- Grand Rapids