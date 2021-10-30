Pac-12 schools paint red hash marks at 22-yard line to honor Ty Jordan, Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY — Pac-12 Conference schools are paying tribute to University of Utah football players Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan with red hash marks at the 22-yard line.

Pac-12 Conference

The Pac-12 announced Saturday that all home fields within the conference would paint the hash marks in order to honor the late players.

In addition to the hash marks, The University of Utah retired the number 22, which is the first ever to be retired in the history of the Utah football program.

Read - Utah to retire No. 22 jersey in honor of Jordan, Lowe

A ceremony is slated to be held between the first and second quarters of Saturday's game at Rice-Eccles Stadium against UCLA.

Ty Jordan died of a gunshot wound the day after Christmas in 2020. Lowe, who was from the same hometown as Jordan, wore the No. 22 to honor his friend, was shot and killed outside of a Salt Lake City party on September 26.