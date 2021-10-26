Utah to retire No. 22 jersey in honor of Jordan, Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah football team will retire the No. 22 jersey worn by friends and teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe during this weekend's game against UCLA.

A ceremony will be held between the first and second quarters of the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Fans attending the game are being asked to remain in their seats when the number is retired.

The number will be the first ever to be retired in the history of the Utah football program.

Jordan died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen the day after Christmas in 2020. Lowe, who wore the No. 22 jersey to honor Jordan this season, was shot and killed outside a Salt Lake City party on Sept. 26.

Following Lowe's death, the entire Utes team flew to Texas for their teammate's memorial service. Lowe was laid to rest alongside Jordan in their hometown of Mesquite, Texas.