Packed Air Show crowds force closure of Hill Air Force Base

Warriors Over the Wasatch
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 25, 2022
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Massive crowds attending the Warriors Over the Wasatch show forced the closure of Hill Air Force Base on Saturday.

The base was shut down to new guests just after 11 a.m., leaving thousands and thousands of people without access. It's not known when the gates will reopen.

An official at the UTA station in Clearfield said anyone arriving via the train faced a 2-hour wait once they got to the base.

People who had attempted to get in to the show told horror stories of long lines and disarray at the entrance gates.

The Air and Space Show is returning to the base of a years-long hiatus.

